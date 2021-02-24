Left Menu

Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release in July

The drama was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 11:33 IST
Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' to release in July
Representative image. Image Credit: Twitter (@aliaa08)

Critically-acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next ''Gangubai Kathiawadi'', featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead, will open in the theatres countrywide on July 30.

The film has been adapted from one of the chapters of noted author Hussain Zaidi's book ''Mafia Queens of Mumbai''.

On Wednesday, the official Twitter handle of Bhansali Productions shared a new poster of the film, featuring Bhatt dressed in a saree, sporting a prominent red bindi, nose ring and a braid.

''Fiery and feisty, she's ready to reign! Celebrating the man, his vision and 10th directorial, #GangubaiKathiawadi. Teaser out today. In cinemas on July 30, 2021,'' the tweet read.

The announcement marks the 57th birthday of Bhansali, known for movies such as ''Khamoshi: The Musical'', ''Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam'', ''Black'', ''Bajirao Mastani'' and ''Padmaavat''.

''Gangubai Kathiawadi'' features Bhatt as Gangubai, one of the most powerful, loved and respected madams from Kamathipura during the 1960s.

The drama was earlier scheduled to arrive in theatres on September 11 in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. Bhansali is co-producing the film with producer Jayantilal Gada's Pen India Limited.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

