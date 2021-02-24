Indian golfers Jeev, Lahiri pray for Woods' recovery

Left Menu

India's top golfers Jeev Milkha Singh and Anirban Lahiri on Wednesday joined a stunned world in praying for the legendary Tiger Woods after his car met with an accident that landed him in the hospital with multiple injuries requiring major surgery.

Woods was in the driver's seat of a mangled SUV after it crashed on a steep roadway in the Los Angeles suburbs, with his legs seriously injured.

From former US presidents Donald Trump, Barrack Obama to famous boxer Mike Tyson, well-known personalities from all walks of life reacted with shock after the accident.

''Our thoughts and prayers are with @TigerWoods. We have seen you do impossible things in impossible situations in the past. Make this a routine recovery,'' Jeev Milkha wrote on his Twitter handle.

One of the country's best golfers in recent years, Lahiri hoped Woods would overcome this hurdle like he has done a few times in the past. ''Hard to imagine the challenges you have endured and overcome time and again. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Thoughts and prayers with the family. Golf is praying Folded hands for you,'' Lahiri tweeted.

Woods, 45, was hospitalized after being extracted by firefighters and paramedics using the 'jaws of life' tool on the accident site. The car has suffered major damages.

Woods, 45, completed surgery Tuesday night. Woods, widely regarded as one of the greatest golfers of all time and one of the most famous athletes, has won an unprecedented 15 Majors, three behind Jack Nicklaus' 18. According to reports quoting a press release from his team, Woods underwent ''a long surgical procedure on his lower right leg and ankle'' at the Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is ''awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.''

