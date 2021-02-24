'Mumbai Saga' teaser: Witness action-packed clash between John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi

Left Menu

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming action-packed movie 'Mumbai Saga' has finally dropped and it perfectly sets the tone for this period crime thriller. The teaser features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi taking on each other in old Bombay style.

Poster of 'Mumbai Saga' (Image source: Instagram).

The much-awaited teaser of the upcoming action-packed movie 'Mumbai Saga' has finally dropped and it perfectly sets the tone for this period crime thriller. The teaser features John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi taking on each other in old Bombay style. John shared the teaser, which features epic amounts of action, on his Instagram account. He captioned the post, "Mumbai Saga | Teaser. When Bombay wasn't Mumbai, And violence ruled the streets! Get ready to witness the Saga of the Year. #MumbaiSaga, in Cinemas on 19th March."

The nearly one-minute-long teaser gives a glimpse of the fictitious events that led to the transformation of Bombay into Mumbai. The teaser opens with the text 'When Bombay was not yet Mumbai' and 'When violence ruled the streets' suggesting that the film is set during the 1980s and 1990s when the underworld had a huge presence in the city. In the teaser, viewers are introduced to the characters of John and Emraan. John plays Amartya Rao who 'rose from the streets' and now wants to 'rule' the city. He is opposed by Emraan's cop character who rose from the 'ghettos' of the city and is on a mission to make the city of Bombay violence-free.

The teaser offers glimpses of actors Mahesh Manjrekar, Suniel Shetty, and Gulshan Grover's characters in the movie. It also gives major Sanjay Gupta vibes like his earlier films namely 'Shootout at Lokhandwala' and 'Shootout at Wadala'. The teaser, with a powerful background score and engaging story, with actors soaked in sweat, blood, and tears, promises to end the movie buffs' long wait to watch an action entertainer.

Set in the 1980s and 1990s, 'Mumbai Saga' also stars Kajal Agarwal, Jackie Shroff, Prateik Babbar, Rohit Roy, and Amole Gupte. The film is being helmed by Sanjay Gupta, who has previously directed films like 'Kaabil', 'Shootout at Wadala' and 'Kaante'. Earlier scheduled to hit theatres on June 19, 2020, 'Mumbai Saga' has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta, and Sangeeta Ahir.

The highly-anticipated gangster drama is now set to hit the big screens on March 19 this year. (ANI)

