Madhuri Dixit clocks 22 million followers on Instagram

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Madhuri Dixit on Wednesday thanked her fans for their continuous love and support as crossed the 22 million followers mark on Instagram.

The 53-year-old actor celebrated the moment by posting a picture of herself from the sets of her reality show ''Dance Deewane''.

''22 Million strong. Thank you,'' Dixit wrote on her Instagram story.

The actor, who was last seen on the big screen in the 2019 drama ''Kalank'', is currently shooting for the third season of ''Dance Deewane''.

One of the most popular female stars of Hindi cinema, Dixit is known for her work in movies like ''Dil'', ''Beta'', ''Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!'' and ''Dil To Pagal Hai''.

She will next feature in an upcoming Netflix series, being backed by filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharmatic banner.

Dixit recently told PTI that she will wrap up the show by the end of next month.

Johar is serving as a creative producer on the series, which is being directed by Sri Rao.

Dixit previously collaborated with Netflix for her Marathi production, ''15th August''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

