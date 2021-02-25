Arjun Rampal shares appreciation post for his 'Dhaakad' team

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday shared an appreciation post for the team of his upcoming film 'Dhaakad' while announcing the conclusion of the current shooting schedule of the film. The 'Daddy' actor took to his Instagram account and shared several pictures from the sets of his forthcoming film. In the series of snaps posted by the star, he can be seen posing along with crew members of the movie.

Appreciating his 'Dhaakad' crew, Arjun wrote, "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing team I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film." The 48-year-old actor will be portraying the role of an antagonist named 'Rudraveer' in the upcoming action-thriller flick.

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. (ANI)

