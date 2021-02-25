Left Menu

Arjun Rampal shares appreciation post for his 'Dhaakad' team

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday shared an appreciation post for the team of his upcoming film 'Dhaakad' while announcing the conclusion of the current shooting schedule of the film.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:40 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:40 IST
Arjun Rampal shares appreciation post for his 'Dhaakad' team
Arjun Rampal with the 'Dhaakad' team (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal on Thursday shared an appreciation post for the team of his upcoming film 'Dhaakad' while announcing the conclusion of the current shooting schedule of the film. The 'Daddy' actor took to his Instagram account and shared several pictures from the sets of his forthcoming film. In the series of snaps posted by the star, he can be seen posing along with crew members of the movie.

Appreciating his 'Dhaakad' crew, Arjun wrote, "Just superb!!!!! One of the most amazing team I have had the pleasure to work with. Thank you guys will miss you till the next schedule. #Rudraveer is one mad character. #Dhaakad is one hell of a film." The 48-year-old actor will be portraying the role of an antagonist named 'Rudraveer' in the upcoming action-thriller flick.

'Dhaakad', touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is being directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and Kangana Ranaut will be seen playing the role of an officer in the movie. The film, which is based on serious issues like child trafficking and crimes against women, will also star Divya Dutta in a pivotal role. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Congress workers protest against fuel, LPG price hikes, farm laws in Amethi

Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj distric...

Upbeat on rural prospects, DCB Bank focuses on tractor loans

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Thursday said it is seeing a good business prospects from rural areas and wants to focus on encouraging tractor loans demand from the farming community.The bank is offering customised loans in Chhattisgarh,...

Income Tax raids on residences, offices of Haryana Independent MLA Balraj Kundu

The Income Tax Department carried out raids on the offices and residences of Haryanas Independent MLA from Meham, Balraj Kundu, in Rohtak on Thursday, officials said here.A residential building linked to his relatives in Hisar district and ...

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety: J P Nadda.

Mamata didi did not think of women of Bengal, their safety J P Nadda....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021