Halle Berry to star in, executive produce 'The Mothership' for Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:08 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Instagram (halleberry)

Actor Halle Berry will topline Netflix's upcoming sci-fi adventure film ''The Mothership''.

Writer Matthew Charman, who earned an Academy Award nomination for ''Bridge of Spies'', will direct the movie from his own script, reported Deadline.

The story follows Sara Morse (Berry) one year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm. When she discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly -- the truth.

The project, which is a co-production of Netflix and MRC Film, will be produced by Fred Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones under their Automatik banner.

Berry will also executive produce alongside Danny Stillman.

The actor is currently awaiting the release of directorial debut ''Bruised'', which was recently picked by Netflix.

