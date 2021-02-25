Left Menu

David Fincher to helm Netflix's 'The Killer'

Oscar-nominated director David Fincher, who had recently partnered with Netflix for his acclaimed biopic 'Mank', has reunited with the streaming service for his next feature film titled 'The Killer'.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2021 16:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 16:49 IST
David Fincher to helm Netflix's 'The Killer'
David Fincher . Image Credit: ANI

Oscar-nominated director David Fincher, who had recently partnered with Netflix for his acclaimed biopic 'Mank', has reunited with the streaming service for his next feature film titled 'The Killer'. As per Variety, Michael Fassbender is in talks to star in the upcoming assassin drama. Andrew Kevin Walker, who has collaborated with Fincher on 'Se7en', 'Fight Club' and 'The Game', is writing the script for the forthcoming film.

Cean Chaffin will serve as producer for the film, which will focus on a cold-blooded assassin who begins to develop a conscience, causing him to emotionally crack. The story is based on a graphic novel by Alexis Nolent. In November, Fincher signed a four-year film deal with Netflix. 'Mank', a black-and-white drama that chronicles screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz's efforts to finish the script for the Orson Welles classic 'Citizen Kane', was released late last year and has been widely considered an Oscars frontrunner.

'Mank' marked Fincher's first feature directing effort since 2014's psychological thriller 'Gone Girl'. In between, Fincher executive produced and directed the Netflix TV series 'Mindhunter', an FBI crime drama starring Jonathan Groff. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FEATURE-Myanmar: The revolution will be Facebook-lived

When he heard soldiers had taken power in Myanmar again, Thar Lon Zaung Htet hurried to the office of his news agency in Yangon, grabbed a few essentials and carefully locked up. He has not been back.His work now is on the city streets and ...

GameStop rally builds after puzzling ice-cream cone tweet

GameStop Corp shares surged more than 50 in early deals on Thursday as amateur investors jumped back into the stock weeks after an unprecedented short squeeze triggered a 1,600 rally in the video game retailer. The latest moves build on Wed...

Congress workers protest against fuel, LPG price hikes, farm laws in Amethi

Congress workers staged a protest and took out a march here on Thursday against rising petrol, diesel and LPG prices in the country.Led by district unit president, Pradeep Singhal, Congress workers started their march from Gauriganj distric...

Upbeat on rural prospects, DCB Bank focuses on tractor loans

Private sector lender DCB Bank on Thursday said it is seeing a good business prospects from rural areas and wants to focus on encouraging tractor loans demand from the farming community.The bank is offering customised loans in Chhattisgarh,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021