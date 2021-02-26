Odd News Roundup: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic; German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Gorilla loses appetite, lions develop cough after catching COVID-19 at Prague Zoo

Advertisement

A gorilla and two lions have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Prague Zoo, which is closed amid lockdown restrictions in the country. "Lions Jamvan and Suchi and male gorilla Richard tested positive today. Their symptoms have been mild so far. The lions have a cold and cough. Richard is tired and lost his appetite," Director Miroslav Bobek said on his Facebook account.

Don't mope - move!: German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81

When Germany went into lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Erika Rischko, now 81 years old, posted her first 12-second video on TikTok in which she danced the popular Cha-Cha Slide line dance with her husband. Since then, Rischko has uploaded more than 100 videos of herself doing exercises like planks and pull-ups, as well as dancing, to encourage others to remain active during lockdown.

Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 35 kg fleece

A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 35 kilogrammes - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. The sheep was found by a member of the public who contacted the Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria, about 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, according to the Mission's Kyle Behrend.

Popcorn-on-demand: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic

Unconventional ideas such as popcorn deliveries could help cinemas get through the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Belgian cinema group Kinepolis said on Thursday. The pandemic has battered the industry, with many cinemas forced to close, restrict screenings or ban sales of snacks, while major studios move releases straight to home streaming platforms, dealing another blow to the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)