Left Menu

Odd News Roundup: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic; German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81and more

Gorilla loses appetite, lions develop cough after catching COVID-19 at Prague Zoo A gorilla and two lions have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Prague Zoo, which is closed amid lockdown restrictions in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:30 IST
Odd News Roundup: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic; German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81and more
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.

Gorilla loses appetite, lions develop cough after catching COVID-19 at Prague Zoo

A gorilla and two lions have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Prague Zoo, which is closed amid lockdown restrictions in the country. "Lions Jamvan and Suchi and male gorilla Richard tested positive today. Their symptoms have been mild so far. The lions have a cold and cough. Richard is tired and lost his appetite," Director Miroslav Bobek said on his Facebook account.

Don't mope - move!: German woman becomes TikTok fitness star at 81

When Germany went into lockdown following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic last spring, Erika Rischko, now 81 years old, posted her first 12-second video on TikTok in which she danced the popular Cha-Cha Slide line dance with her husband. Since then, Rischko has uploaded more than 100 videos of herself doing exercises like planks and pull-ups, as well as dancing, to encourage others to remain active during lockdown.

Baarack from the brink: Wild sheep rescued in Australia shorn of 35 kg fleece

A wild and ailing sheep found in a forest in Australia, named Baarack by rescuers, has yielded a fleece weighing more than 35 kilogrammes - nearly half the weight of an adult kangaroo - after being shorn for the first time in many a year. The sheep was found by a member of the public who contacted the Edgar's Mission Farm Sanctuary near Lancefield, Victoria, about 60 kilometres north of Melbourne, according to the Mission's Kyle Behrend.

Popcorn-on-demand: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic

Unconventional ideas such as popcorn deliveries could help cinemas get through the coronavirus pandemic, the head of Belgian cinema group Kinepolis said on Thursday. The pandemic has battered the industry, with many cinemas forced to close, restrict screenings or ban sales of snacks, while major studios move releases straight to home streaming platforms, dealing another blow to the box office.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. conducts air strikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria -Pentagon

President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. Th...

Activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court

Activist Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan from Punjab, was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday. Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the farmers protests ...

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

British Airways-owner IAG posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros 5.31 billion for 2020 after a year of minimal flying in the pandemic when it has burnt through cash, and it warned it could not give guidance due to the ongoing travel slump.IAGs...

PM inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games, says will make J&K winter sports hub

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the second Khelo India Winter Games in Gulmarg and said that the event is a step towards making Jammu and Kashmir a hub of winter sports.Athletes from 27 states and Union Territories are co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021