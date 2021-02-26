Left Menu

Sonu Sood helps Jhansi villagers, promises to tackle water scarcity by installing handpumps

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently extended support to a village in Jhansi after a man approached the actor with the concern of no water in his village, due to which the villagers were facing problems.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2021 09:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 09:53 IST
Sonu Sood helps Jhansi villagers, promises to tackle water scarcity by installing handpumps
Sonu Sood (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, who has been in the limelight because of his philanthropic work, recently extended support to a village in Jhansi after a man approached the actor with the concern of no water in his village, due to which the villagers were facing problems. In order to help the villagers, the 47-year-old actor started the work of getting hand pumps installed there. Speaking about it, Sood said, "These guys asked because there was no water, the kids in the family were really suffering. They had to walk kilometers to get the water, so we are getting handpumps installed there, so the water scarcity will totally go and the villagers are very very excited as its the first time that something like this has happened to them."

He further said, "The whole community is pretty excited and in fact, they are all standing at the venue where the handpumps are being installed. It's a pretty exciting sight and hopefully, someday I will also go and drink some water from those handpumps. This is special for me also." Previously, Sood had extended support to the family of a 45-year-old man, who had lost his life due to the Uttarakhand glacier burst.

Sood has consistently helped many underprivileged families during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. His noble gestures inspired many and were widely lauded by politicians, peers, and fans and earned him the title of a Messiah and a real-life superhero. Separately, on the film front, Sood recently announced a new movie titled 'Kisaan', to be directed by E Niwas and backed by filmmaker Raaj Shaandilyaa. Apart from that, he will also feature in Chiranjeevi-starrer upcoming Telugu movie 'Acharya'.

Sood will also be seen in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Prithviraj', which is slated to release on November 5, this year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 3-Myanmar police raid protest district as World Bank halts some payments

Myanmar police launched a crackdown overnight in a neighborhood of the main city of Yangon to break up a protest against a military-appointed official, as the World Bank said it would not process requests for funds made after the Feb. 1 cou...

HP Budget Session: Governor cuts short address to Assembly amid uproar by Cong members

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatraya could read only the last line of his address to the Assembly in the opening day of the Budget Session on Friday amid a ruckus by members of the opposition Congress.As soon as the House assembled ...

U.S. conducts air strikes against Iranian-backed militia facilities in Syria -Pentagon

President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. Th...

Activist Nodeep Kaur granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court

Activist Nodeep Kaur, a 23-year-old member of the Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan from Punjab, was granted bail by Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday. Nodeep Kaur was arrested on January 12 after she had participated in the farmers protests ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021