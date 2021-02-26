Left Menu

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be Tom Holland's final Spidey film under contract

Hollywood star Tom Holland recently revealed that the now-officially titled Spidey threequel 'Spider-Man

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 11:54 IST
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will be Tom Holland's final Spidey film under contract
Tom Holland. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood star Tom Holland recently revealed that the now-officially titled Spidey threequel 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' will mark his final time suiting-up as the Webbed Wonder for the standalone films. But the actor is already setting his sights on a potential comeback and said that he would return "in a heartbeat" if asked. According to Entertainment Weekly, the highly-anticipated release of Holland's third solo film as the legendary superhero, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', will mark the end of the actor's contractual obligations to lead standalone films built around the character.

Recently, during an interview with Collider, for his new Apple TV+ drama 'Cherry', Holland said, "I've always said to them if they want me back I'll be there in a heartbeat, I've loved every minute of being a part of this amazing world. It's changed my life for the better, I'm so lucky to be here. If they want me back I'll be there, if they don't I will walk off into the sunset a very, very happy person because it's been an amazing journey." Before leading his first pair of solo Spidey flicks with the 2017's 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and its 2019 sequel 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', the first time that Holland appeared in the classic comic book role of Peter Parker was with Marvel's 2016 blockbuster 'Captain America: Civil War'.

Apart from these, he has also appeared in several Avengers titles for Marvel and Disney. Though, his solo spin-offs were distributed by Sony under an unprecedented deal between the two studio mammoths, sharing the character rights. A brief rift occurred between the partners that nearly threatened to end Holland's run as the hero. As per Entertainment Weekly, the forthcoming 'No Way Home' is set to pick up after Parker's identity was exposed in 'Far From Home'. With series mainstays Zendaya reprising her role as Michelle and Marisa Tomei returning as Aunt May, Benedict Cumberbatch is set to appear as Doctor Strange in the movie. Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina will also be stepping back into their roles from the past Spider-Man franchises as Electro and Doctor Octopus.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers have written the script for the forthcoming Marvel film. Filmmaker Jon Watts has helmed the upcoming movie after directing 'Spider-Man Homecoming' (2017) and 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019), which earned more than USD 1.1 billion globally, making it the highest-grossing 'Spider-Man' movie of all time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mitsubishi pulls out of Vinh Tan 3 coal project in Vietnam, sources say

Mitsubishi Corp has decided to pull out of the Vinh Tan 3 power plant in Vietnam, two sources familiar with the companys thinking on the matter told Reuters, as it shifts away from carbon intensive businesses in the face of climate change. ...

Coal scam case: CBI conducts raids at multiple properties of businessman in Kolkata

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has conducted raids at multiple properties of a businessman in Kolkata in connection with the coal scam case, said sources. Many bureaucrats and politicians allegedly received bribes through this busi...

Myanmar security forces disperse anti-coup protesters

Security forces in Myanmars largest city on Friday fired warning shots and beat truncheons against their shields while moving to disperse more than 1,000 anti-coup protesters. The demonstrators had gathered in front of a popular shopping ma...

Israel says it has vaccinated 50% of its population against COVID-19

Israel has administered at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose to 50 of its 9.3 million population, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said on Friday.Israel counts East Jerusalem Palestinians, who have been included in the vaccine campaign that beg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021