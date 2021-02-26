Puja at Mamata's residence as Bengal goes to polls

A puja was held at the residence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kalighat in south Kolkata on Friday as the schedule for the assembly elections in West Bengal was announced.

Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of the chief minister, performed the rituals, which were led by Jagannath Swain Mohaptra of the Lord Jagannath temple in Puri.

Mohapatra is Lord Jaganath's 'badagrahi' or bodyguard when the deity is brought out of the temple on Ratha Jatra or Snan Jatra.

The chief minister also took part in the rituals as the priests performed a yagna.

The Trinamool Congress chief and her family are known to be a devout worshippers of Lord Jagannath, and the rituals are held every year at her home and in Puri, a TMC leader said.

Elections for the West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases, beginning with polling for 30 seats on March 27.

Votes will be counted on May 2.

