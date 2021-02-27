Left Menu

Christian Bale to reunite with Scott Cooper for 'The Pale Blue Eye'

Production is expected to commence later this year.Bale is currently filming for Marvel Studios Thor Love and Thunder, co-starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.He will also star in filmmaker David ORussells untitled next alongside John David Washington and Margot Robbie.

27-02-2021
Christian Bale to reunite with Scott Cooper for 'The Pale Blue Eye'
Hollywood star Christian Bale is re-teaming with filmmaker Scott Cooper for his next feature ''The Pale Blue Eye''.

The Oscar-winning actor previously collaborated with the director for critically-acclaimed movies ''Out of the Furnace'' and ''Hostiles''.

According to Deadline, the new movie is based on author Louis Bayard's 2003 novel of the same title.

Thriller revolves around the attempt to solve a series of murders that took place in 1830 at the US Military Academy at West Point.

Bale will portray a veteran detective who investigates the murders, helped by a detail-oriented young cadet who will later become a world-famous author, Edgar Allan Poe.

Cooper said that the film is his attempt at the whodunnit genre.

''I want to make films that push me into a different, maybe uncomfortable space, but I am glad to have Christian go there with me. I've wanted to make this for over a decade and fortunately for me, Christian has perfectly aged into the lead character,'' the filmmaker said. ''He was far too young when I first thought of making this. Films are meant to happen at the right time. Christian is always in high demand, but to be able to make this with him will be such a joy for me,'' he added.

Cooper and Bale will also produce the movie alongside John Lesher and Cross Creek's Tyler Thompson. Production is expected to commence later this year.

Bale is currently filming for Marvel Studios' ''Thor: Love and Thunder'', co-starring Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

He will also star in filmmaker David O'Russell's untitled next alongside John David Washington and Margot Robbie.

