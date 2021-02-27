Left Menu

George Clooney, Julia Roberts reteam for 'Ticket to Paradise'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:02 IST
File photo. Image Credit: https://pixabay.com/illustrations/movies-clacker-movie-night-film-4276397/

Hollywood stars George Clooney and Julia Roberts are set to reunite for upcoming movie ''Ticket to Paradise''.

The film, which hails from Universal Pictures and Working Title, will be directed by ''The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel'' helmer Ol Parker, reported Variety.

Clooney and Roberts will play a divorced couple who teams up and travels to Bali to stop their daughter from making the same mistake they think they made 25 years ago.

The two actors previously collaborated on two ''Ocean's'' Eleven'' films and also for 2016 movie ''Money Monster''.

''Ticket to Paradise'' has a script from Ted Melfi based on an idea by Parker and Daniel Pipski.

Working Title's Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner will produce alongside Deborah Balder Stone and Sarah Harvey.

Clooney most recently featured in Netflix's sci-fi movie ''The Midnight Sky''. Roberts will next star as Martha Mitchell in the TV series ''Gaslit''.

