Justin Bieber to release sixth album in March

The album will feature hit tracks like Holy , featuring Chance the Rapper, Lonely featuring Benny Blanco and Anyone.Bieber said even though his songs cannot solve injustice, music is a great way of reminding each other that we arent alone.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 27-02-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 12:33 IST
Pop star Justin Bieber has announced that he will be releasing his sixth studio album on March 19. Bieber shared the release date of his album on his Twitter page. ''In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone,'' the singer wrote. The album will feature hit tracks like “Holy” , featuring Chance the Rapper, “Lonely” featuring Benny Blanco and “Anyone''.

Bieber said even though his songs cannot solve injustice, music is a great way of reminding each other that ''we aren’t alone''. ''This is me doing a small part. My part. I want to continue the conversation of what justice looks like so we can continue to heal,'' he added. The singer's last album was ''Changes'' which debuted in February 2020.

