Left Menu

Willa Fitzgerald joins cast of 'Wash Me in the River'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 28-02-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 13:29 IST
Willa Fitzgerald joins cast of 'Wash Me in the River'
Image Credit: Flickr

''The Goldfinch'' actor Willa Fitzgerald is set to star in the independent action-thriller drama ''Wash Me in the River'', directed by Randall Emmett.

She joins previously announced cast members Jack Huston, Robert De Niro, and John Malkovich.

The film revolves around a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance's death.

Fitzgerald will play Ruby Red, a radiant young woman with a troubled past who finally gets clean in hopes of starting a new life with her fiance (Huston). Her recovery is threatened when she meets a bitter drug dealer who intends to destroy everything she's worked toward.

Emmett, who is also attached to produce, will direct from Adam Taylor Barker's script.

George Furla and Tim Sullivan will produce the project, with Alex Eckert, Nicholas D'Angelo, and Lydia Hull serving as the executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE 10 p.m. GMT/6:00 a.m. SGT

Google lifts three limits within Cloud Monitoring

Berkshire Hathaway profit rises, helped by stock gains

Stock gains power Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to higher profit

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'I've had to find another way': Judi Dench on maintaining successful career despite eyesight loss

Oscar-winning British actor Judi Dench, on Saturday local time revealed about maintaining her successful career despite experiencing eyesight loss. According to People Magazine, the Philomena star recently appeared in a London-based charity...

Reliance acquires majority equity stake in skyTran Inc

Reliance Strategic Business Ventures Limited RSBVL announced that it has acquired an additional equity stake in its investee company skyTran for a consideration of USD 26.76 million increasing its shareholding to 54.46 per cent on a fully d...

3 cops injured in explosion in US' Kansas

Three police officers were injured in a possible explosion in the US state of Kansas while responding to a call at a vacant home, CNN reported citing authorities statement. Just after 4 PM officers were dispatched to check a vacant residenc...

CDC advisory panel to vote Sunday on guidance for using J&J's COVID-19 shot

A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is expected on Sunday to recommend Johnson Johnsons COVID-19 shot for widespread use, a final clearance for the vaccine after it was authorized by U.S. regulators on Saturday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021