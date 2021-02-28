Willa Fitzgerald joins cast of 'Wash Me in the River'

''The Goldfinch'' actor Willa Fitzgerald is set to star in the independent action-thriller drama ''Wash Me in the River'', directed by Randall Emmett.

She joins previously announced cast members Jack Huston, Robert De Niro, and John Malkovich.

Advertisement

The film revolves around a recovering opioid addict who seeks revenge on the dealers responsible for selling the drugs that resulted in his fiance's death.

Fitzgerald will play Ruby Red, a radiant young woman with a troubled past who finally gets clean in hopes of starting a new life with her fiance (Huston). Her recovery is threatened when she meets a bitter drug dealer who intends to destroy everything she's worked toward.

Emmett, who is also attached to produce, will direct from Adam Taylor Barker's script.

George Furla and Tim Sullivan will produce the project, with Alex Eckert, Nicholas D'Angelo, and Lydia Hull serving as the executive producers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)