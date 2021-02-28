Jonah Hill shares post about body acceptance, says 'finally love and accept myself'

Left Menu

American actor Jonah Hill, who has previously struggled with self-confidence, has opened up about body positivity and confidence in the wake of a recent article that included a shirtless photo of him during a day of surfing in Malibu.

Jonah Hill. Image Credit: ANI

American actor Jonah Hill, who has previously struggled with self-confidence, has opened up about body positivity and confidence in the wake of a recent article that included a shirtless photo of him during a day of surfing in Malibu. On Saturday, the Oscar-nominated actor opened up about his journey toward self-acceptance in a candid post on Instagram. The star posted a screenshot of a recent article that featured photos of him surfing in a wetsuit and drying off without a shirt.

In his post, the 37-year-old star explained that he has struggled with body image issues throughout his life, which have been exacerbated by his rise in fame. "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers," he began the lengthy caption.

Hill added, "So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself." The actor explained that his Instagram post is not a "good for me" post, nor is it a "feel bad for me post." Hill added, "It's for the kids who don't take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You're wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love."

"Oh and Daily Mail, not even you can take that smile from my face ;)," he concluded his caption. The actor was praised by many of his celebrity friends for sharing the post."You are a G!!! And my spirit animal! Love you, bro!" Justin Timberlake wrote while Andy Cohen replied with a praise hands emoji. Beanie Feldstein, Hill's younger sister, added, "You're the best in the world I love you""When I take my shirt off at the beach it looks like I am still wearing a shirt...or sweater. Now I will show it off with pride!" wrote Judd Apatow.

Hill has previously opened up about his struggles with body image, recently in an interview with GQ regarding his partnership with Adidas, reported People magazine. He said, "The biggest shift in my personal style was that I always had an interest in personal style and fashion, but I was always a bigger guy. It's really hard when you're overweight to dress a certain way, because clothes aren't made for people who are overweight to have style."

"So, I think it surprises people. Even now, I'll overhear someone discussing my place in the fashion world or whatever, and people are like, 'That guy? The schlubby guy from Superbad," the actor added. Meanwhile, on the work front, Hill is currently filming Netflix's star-studded new movie 'Don't Look Up'. The film also features Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Matthew Perry, Tomer Sisley, Jennifer Lawrence, and Rob Morgan. (ANI)

