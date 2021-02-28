Left Menu

Beware of online pitfalls, Mumbai cops' advisory tells people

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2021 16:15 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 16:15 IST
The cyber wing of Mumbai police on Sunday issued a social media advisory asking people not to share personal information with strangers online and to ensure the internet activities of their children is monitored.

Accounts being operated by minors must be checked by their parents or guardians to ensure nothing is amiss in their conduct that could make them prey to online predators, an official said.

It has come to the notice during various police probes that such predators manage to obtain objectionable photographs from minors after befriending them online and then proceed to extort money through blackmail, he added.

''Do not accept friend requests from strangers, do not share personal photographs online, and try to keep social media accounts as private as possible,'' the official said by way of advice.

