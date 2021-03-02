Left Menu

Constance Wu joins Chris Pratt's Amazon series 'The Terminal List'

Hollywood actor Constance Wu will be returning to series television as the female lead opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series 'The Terminal List', based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-03-2021 21:44 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 21:44 IST
Constance Wu joins Chris Pratt's Amazon series 'The Terminal List'
Constance Wu. Image Credit: ANI

Hollywood actor Constance Wu will be returning to series television as the female lead opposite Chris Pratt in Amazon's conspiracy-thriller series 'The Terminal List', based on Jack Carr's bestselling novel. According to Deadline, Pratt will executively produce the series along with Antoine Fuqua, who will direct, along with writer David DiGilio.

'The Terminal List' follows James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. Reece returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability. However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves. Wu will be portraying the character of Katie Buranek, a risk-seeking war correspondent who uses her byline to speak truth to power. Katie left her desk at a prestigious news outlet to pursue high-impact stories on her own terms. Now at a crossroads in her career, she finds an unlikely ally in rogue Navy SEAL James Reece. She seeks to re-enter the mainstream by bringing the truth about Reece and the conspiracy he is fighting against to light.

Carr will also serve as an executive producer along with Pratt and Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions and Fuqua will do it through Fuqua Films (The Equalizer, Training Day). DiGilio will write, show-run, and executive produce. As per Deadline, Wu, known for her starring roles in box office hits 'Crazy Rich Asians' and 'Hustlers', is coming off her 6-season run as Jessica Huang in 'Fresh Off the Boat'. She will next be seen in the Amazon anthology series 'Solos', alongside Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, and Dan Stevens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

US STOCKS-Wall St jumps on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mathura court allows STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan

A Mathura court on Tuesday allowed the STF to take voice sample of journalist Siddique Kappan, who was booked by the state police for sedition after he was arrested along with three others while on their way to Hathras last year. The state ...

Sports News Roundup: Leafs blank Oilers again; James Harden lifts Nets to overtime win over Spurs and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Irans only female Olympic medallist to compete under white flag in TokyoIranian female Olympic medal winner Kimia Alizadeh has been granted refugee status in Germany and aims to compete i...

US STOCKS-Wall Street retreats after solid start to March

Wall Streets main indexes dropped on Tuesday after a strong start to March as bond yields pulled back from a one-year high, while investors also looked to cues on progress in the next round of fiscal stimulus.The SP 500 on Monday logged its...

Gadkari urges MSMEs to install rooftop solar to improve business efficiency

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday urged micro, small and medium enterprises MSMEs to apply for a scheme offering concessional debt finance to install rooftop solar for improving their business efficiency.Addressing a virtual event, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021