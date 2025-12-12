Left Menu

Indian Navy Enhances Fleet with Indigenous Diving Support Craft

The Indian Navy will commission DSC A20, an indigenously designed Diving Support Craft, in Kochi, marking a significant boost to its underwater support capabilities. Built by Titagarh Rail Systems, the vessel boasts advanced diving systems and underscores the success of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and 'Make in India' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 18:39 IST
Indian Navy Enhances Fleet with Indigenous Diving Support Craft
Indian Navy's indegenously developed Diving Support Craft (Photo/Defence Ministry) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Navy is poised to bolster its capabilities with the commissioning of DSC A20, the first indigenously designed Diving Support Craft. The event, set for December 16 at Kochi under the Southern Naval Command, will see Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena officiate the induction of this key asset.

DSC A20, the flagship in a series of five vessels constructed by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in Kolkata, is engineered for versatile diving operations in coastal waters. The vessel features cutting-edge diving systems, promising high safety and operational standards, the Ministry of Defence disclosed.

Sporting a catamaran hull, DSC A20 offers exceptional stability, ample deck space, and superior maritime performance, displacing around 390 tons. Crafted in line with Indian Naval regulations, the ship underwent rigorous testing at Visakhapatnam's NSTL, echoing India's pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by symbolizing self-reliance in maritime technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
2
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
3
Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

Torrential Rains Devastate Gaza: A Struggle for Shelter and Survival

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025