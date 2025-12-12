Indian Navy Enhances Fleet with Indigenous Diving Support Craft

The Indian Navy is poised to bolster its capabilities with the commissioning of DSC A20, the first indigenously designed Diving Support Craft. The event, set for December 16 at Kochi under the Southern Naval Command, will see Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena officiate the induction of this key asset.

DSC A20, the flagship in a series of five vessels constructed by Titagarh Rail Systems Limited in Kolkata, is engineered for versatile diving operations in coastal waters. The vessel features cutting-edge diving systems, promising high safety and operational standards, the Ministry of Defence disclosed.

Sporting a catamaran hull, DSC A20 offers exceptional stability, ample deck space, and superior maritime performance, displacing around 390 tons. Crafted in line with Indian Naval regulations, the ship underwent rigorous testing at Visakhapatnam's NSTL, echoing India's pursuit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by symbolizing self-reliance in maritime technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)