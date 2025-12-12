MSME Ministry partners with Amazon to take PM Vishwakarma artisans online

The Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MoMSME) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Amazon Seller Services Private Limited to enable artisans registered under the PM Vishwakarma Scheme to access digital marketplaces, enhance product visibility, and expand their customer base across India and beyond.

The MoU was signed at Nirman Bhawan, New Delhi, between the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME) and representatives of Amazon. The partnership aims to integrate traditional artisans into the e-commerce ecosystem, providing them with new avenues for income generation and sustainable livelihoods.

The PM Vishwakarma Scheme, launched on 17 September 2023, offers holistic, end-to-end support to artisans engaged in traditional trades. The scheme focuses on improving product quality through structured skill training, provision of modern toolkits, facilitating access to credit, and strengthening age-old skills passed down through generations under the guru–shishya parampara. It also seeks to enhance market linkages so that artisans can better monetise their craftsmanship.

Under the MoU, Amazon will work closely with the Ministry of MSME to onboard eligible Vishwakarma artisans onto its online marketplace. This will allow artisans engaged in product-based traditional trades—such as carpentry, pottery, metalsmithing, goldsmithing, sculpture, tailoring, locksmithing, basket, mat and coir making, doll and toy making, garland making, and cobbler work—to showcase and sell their products to a wider audience.

The Ministry of MSME will support the process by facilitating necessary approvals, registrations, and clearances from relevant departments in accordance with existing rules and guidelines. This coordinated approach is expected to reduce entry barriers for artisans who may have limited exposure to digital platforms.

A key component of the partnership is the strengthening of product visibility through Amazon’s Karigar initiative. The Karigar platform highlights India’s rich handicraft and artisanal heritage while promoting the digitisation of traditional artisans. By leveraging this initiative, Vishwakarma artisans will gain access to branding, marketing support, and a trusted e-commerce infrastructure.

The collaboration is being seen as a significant step towards empowering grassroots artisans by integrating them into the digital economy. It aligns with the broader national vision of Viksit Bharat and Atmanirbhar Bharat by promoting self-reliance, preserving traditional skills, and creating sustainable economic opportunities for craft-based communities.

Further highlighting the growing engagement between artisans and e-commerce platforms, PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries also participated in a dedicated booth at the Amazon Smbhav Summit 2025, held on 10 December 2025 in New Delhi. The summit provided an interactive platform for sellers and stakeholders to learn about the PM Vishwakarma Scheme and explore ways to connect with and support traditional artisans across the country.