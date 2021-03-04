Left Menu

Black Clover Episode 167 spoiler release, Yami inspires Asta to fight jointly

The Dark Knight completely defeated the Clover Knights where Noelle Silva is badly injured. Image Credit: Facebook / Black Clover

Black Clover Episode 167 will release next week with the title "Black Oath". Fans are eagerly waiting to see Asta to unleash all his power. Read further to know more about Asta, the young orphan, Yami and the Clover Kingdom.

In the last episode of this Japanese anime, we saw the fight continues between Yami and Dante Zogratis. As Asta is the only dependence of the Black Bulls, they all are not ready to give up so easily against the Dark Triad.

Black Clover Episode 167 will also follow the best panels from the manga series. Yami and Asta will be seen using their powers while fighting with Dante and the Dark Triad members who attack several kingdoms.

The Black Clover Episode 167 trailer teases, the Dark Knight completely defeated the Clover Knights where Noelle Silva is badly injured and yet she stands up against Vanica who is at 50 percent devil power. In Black Clover Episode 166, we saw Noelle does everything to win against Vanica.

The preview trailer of Black Clover Episode 167 also shows that Yami is quite confident if he and Asta fight together, they will surely conquer the battle.

Yami is inspiring Asta to prepare for the counterattack to save the Black Bulls from Dark Triads. Asta vows to surpass his limits and give full effort in favor of the fight.

Black Clover Episode 167 is based on the storyline of manga and according to the book, Yami and Asta will jointly find a way to defeat Dante and the Dark Triad.

You can watch Black Clover episode 167 streaming online with English subtitles. Watch it on any streaming platforms like Crunchyroll, Funimation, AnimeLab, Adult Swim, Hulu, and Netflix.

Black Clover Episode 167 is scheduled to air on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 6:25 pm EST, and the rest of the audience can adjust the difference based on their location. Watch below to see the Black Clover Episode 166 preview in English subtitles. Stay tuned to get updates on Black Clover Episode 167. Watch the trailer below to get the storyline hints on the upcoming episode.

