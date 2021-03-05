Lana Wachowski’s The Matrix 4 to be exceptional & impressive

The highly anticipated The Matrix 4 will hit the theater at the end of this year. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are back in Lana Wachowski's film. The Matrix 4 is likely to be exceptional and impressive.

While appearing as a guest on Andy Cohen's radio-based talk show last year, Keanu Reeves revealed that The Matrix 4 would bring a "beautiful story." Talking about the project, which reunites him with writer-director Lana Wachowski, the actor noted that Wachowski had "created a beautiful story and a beautiful script."

The Matrix 4's plot is not revealed yet but it will deviate from its original plot and center on romance, as said by lead actor Keanu Reeves. Although he has not disclosed any details, still he hinted that The Matrix 4 might portray a love story of Neo and Trinity.

In another interview, the Canadian actor explained the reason for his returning in The Matrix 4 saying "Lana Wachowski wrote a beautiful script and a wonderful story that resonated with me. That's the only reason to do it."

Actor Neil Patrick Harris recently said to Variety that The Matrix 4 would arrive on the screens with an exceptional storyline. It will be quite different from traditional blockbuster. He was surprised seeing and feeling Lana Wachowski's shoot "very intimate."

"It didn't feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light. Sometimes you'd sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you'd quickly film. You'd film pages at a time in 30 minutes and then be done…," said Neil Patrick Harris.

"You would think that a giant movie would be 100% storyboarded, animatics, and we'd be checking off shots. I think she lived that before three times over, and I would suspect that she wants to do things her way now. It wasn't often that you felt that you were doing something gigantic because she made it feel very intimate," the actor added.

In April last year, when The Matrix filming was halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the stunt coordinator Chad Stahelski told that director Lana Wachowski shot all the action scenes without any help from others. She does not rely on the second unit.

"What makes [Lana] so great is she directs her own action. We've had second unit directors on some of the ['Matrix' films] just because of the logistics involved. But of late, and especially on 'Matrix 4,' she's directing her own action," said Chad Stahelski.

Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Andrew Caldwell, Jonathan Groff, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, Eréndira Ibarra, Brian J. Smith, and Ellen Hollman are the cast members to join The Matrix 4.

The Matrix 4 is slated to hit the big screens on December 22, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

