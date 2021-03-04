Cinemark won’t be playing Raya and the Last Dragon, movie set to premiere on Mar 5

Disney's new animated feature Raya and the Last Dragon revealed the trailer a month ago but the release date was disclosed. Meanwhile, on short notice, Raya and the Last Dragon will be released worldwide and on Disney Plus on, Friday, March 5, 2021.

The famous critic Taran Adarsh shared some interesting details about the movie. In his post he revealed that Raya and the Last Dragon would release on March 5 with the caption reads "IN CINEMAS, 5 MARCH 2021... #RayaAndTheLastDragon - the adventure fantasy film produced by #WaltDisney Animation Studios - to release in #Indian *cinemas* on 5 March 2021... Features #KellyMarieTran as the voice of #Raya". He also revealed that the film will be available in 3D and IMAX as well."

Advertisement

Additionally, Raya and the Last Dragon will also be simultaneously available on Disney+ with Premier Access, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic's negative impact on movie theaters across the United States, with many of the remaining closed.

The US third exhibitor Cinemark will not be playing Raya and the Last Dragon. A representative of Cinemark told Deadline, "In the current operating environment, we are making near-term booking decisions on a discrete, film-by-film basis, focusing on the long-term benefit of exhibitors, studios, and moviegoers."

"While we are having conversations with The Walt Disney Company, we have not yet reached agreeable licensing terms for Raya and the Last Dragon. As we continue to work with our studio partners, we remain optimistic that we will reach mutually beneficial terms that will provide moviegoers the opportunity to see the exciting film lineup in our theatres," said the representative.

According to Disney, Raya and the Last Dragon will play in 2,000+ theaters, including 200 IMAX screens, 360 Premium Large Format screens, 160 3D locations, and 45 D-Box/4D screens. The opening for the film is in the $6M-$7M+ range per industry estimates.

Moreover, New York City is reopening with 25 percent capacity auditorium restrictions. However, fans are suggested to enjoy and amuse with the Raya and the Last Dragon movie staying at home during the time of global pandemic.