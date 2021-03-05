Sarah Niles joins 'Ted Lasso' season 2

Actor Sarah Niles has joined the second season of comedy ''Ted Lasso'' as a series regular. According to Variety, Niles will play the role of Sharon, a sports psychologist who has been brought in to work with AFC Richmond.

Starring Jason Sudeikis, ''Ted Lasso'' is based on the popular Coach Ted Lasso character the actor played in NBC Sports videos several years ago. The series is created by Sudeikis, Lawrence, Joe Kelly, and Brendan Hunt It focuses on Ted Lasso, a small-time college football coach from Kansas hired to work with a professional soccer team in England, despite having no experience of coaching soccer. The show also features actors Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster, and Nick Mohammed.

The first season of ''Ted Lasso'' premiered in August last year and became an instant hit. Sudeikis recently won his first-ever Golden Globe for his performance in the series. Production on season two is currently underway and the show has also received an early season three renewal.

