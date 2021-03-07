Left Menu

Reuters People News Summary

Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a "toxic" atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy.

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:26 IST
Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview

A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a "toxic" atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy. Not since the late Princess Diana appeared on television to share intimate details of her failed marriage to Harry's father, Prince Charles, has an interview with members of the royal family attracted so much attention. Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancy

Kim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attacked for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy. In an Instagram stories posting, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavorably to Prince William's wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Stepping up vaccine coverage by May end will help check covid

The spread of COVID-19 in the country would remain at low levels if the vaccination coverage is expanded substantially, possibly by inoculating those above 30 years of age and without comorbidities, by end of May, an expert has said.Though ...

Harry, Meghan to delve into tough royal split with Oprah

The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.Sunday nights airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unp...

Cairn wants India to honour its word and pay $1.4 bn, shareholders to seek enforcement

British oil firm Cairn Energy plc on Sunday said its shareholders, including top financial institutions of the world, expect the use of the companys strong powers of enforcement to recover USD 1.4 billion from the Indian government should i...

Time-traveler Messi sets up goals in Barça 2-0 win v Osasuna

Lionel Messi linked up with two generations of teammates to ensure that Barcelona will gain ground on at least one of its two Spanish league title rivals this weekend.Barcelona won 2-0 at Osasuna on Saturday as Messi undid the hosts discipl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021