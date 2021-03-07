Reuters People News Summary
Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a "toxic" atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy.Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 10:26 IST
Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Meghan and Harry to lift lid on royal split in Oprah interview
A highly anticipated Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and his wife Meghan airs on U.S. television later on Sunday, amid what one royal watcher called a "toxic" atmosphere between the couple and the British monarchy. Not since the late Princess Diana appeared on television to share intimate details of her failed marriage to Harry's father, Prince Charles, has an interview with members of the royal family attracted so much attention. Kim Kardashian says body-shamers 'really broke me' during pregnancy
Kim Kardashian on Friday called out those who bully and body- shame others, recalling her embarrassment when she was attacked for gaining 60 pounds during her first pregnancy. In an Instagram stories posting, Kardashian detailed how she had been compared to a killer whale during the later stages of her pregnancy in 2013, and how her figure was contrasted unfavorably to Prince William's wife Kate, who was also pregnant at the time.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
U.S. interested in funding flights to bring in asylum seekers -U.N. official
U.S. extends travel restrictions at land borders with Canada, Mexico through March 21
U.S. unwinds Trump 'remain in Mexico' program, mulls flights for asylum seekers
U.S. says it won't bow to pressure from Iran on more sanctions relief before potential talks
U.S. Democrat opposes Biden budget pick Tanden, risking confirmation and complicating agenda