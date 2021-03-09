Mark Pellegrino boards Showtime series 'American Rust'

''13 Reasons Why'' actor Mark Pellegrino has joined the cast of the Showtime forthcoming project ''American Rust'' as a series regular.

According to Deadline, already announced cast members include Hollywood veteran Jeff Daniels and ''The Affairs'' star Maura Tierney.

Based on the Philipp Meyer's novel of the same name, the series is described as a family drama which shows a tattered American dream through the eyes of complicated and compromised chief of police Del Harris (Daniels) in a Rust Belt town in southwest Pennsylvania.

When the woman he truly loves sees her son accused of murder, Harris is forced to decide what he's willing to do to protect him.

Pellegrino, whose film credits include ''The Big Lebowski'' and ''Lethal Weapon 3'', will star as the ''wiry'' and good-looking Virgil Poe who is unemployed. He plays the field but remains technically married to Grace Poe (Tierney).

''American Rust'' also features ''The Night Of'' star Bill Camp, Tony winner David Alvarez, ''Colony'' actor Alex Neustaedter and debutante Julia Mayorga as series regulars. Dan Futterman of ''Capote'' fame has executive produced the drama along with Michael De Luca (''Escape From Dannemora''), and Daniels. Elisa Ellis, and Katie O'Connell Marsh, who have backed shows like ''Narcos'' and ''Hannibal'', are also attached to executive produce for Boat Rocker Studios.

