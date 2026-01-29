Left Menu

De Klerk, Harris star as RCB hammer UP Warriorz to enter WPL final

Deepti and Meg Lanning 41 stitched together a 72-run opening stand in 49 balls -- their best of the season -- to give UPW a flying start, but the innings unravelled in the middle overs as De Klerk and Harris applied the brakes.

PTI | Vadodara | Updated: 29-01-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 22:45 IST
De Klerk, Harris star as RCB hammer UP Warriorz to enter WPL final
  • Country:
  • India

Former champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru hammered UP Warriorz by eight wickets to enter the WPL final and virtually knock the opposition out of the playoff race here on Thursday. Nadine de Klerk's superb 4/22 and Grace Harris' 2/22 powered a spirited RCB comeback with the ball as UP Warriorz squandered a blazing start to settle for a below-par 143 for eight after Smriti Mandhana opted to field. Harris then turned on the heat with the bat, smashing a blistering 75 off 37 balls as RCB stormed home with 41 balls to spare. The comprehensive win took RCB to 12 points, sealing their place in the final and helping them finish atop the five-team standings. For UP Warriorz, the defeat left their campaign hanging by a thread, with the side languishing at the bottom with four points and the worst net run-rate despite a game in hand. Harris set the tone early, taking charge of Kranti Gaud in the opening overs before tearing into her again in the third, striking five boundaries. She brought up her fifty off just 28 balls by lofting Asha Sobhana over long-on. Dealing almost in boundaries, Harris hammered 13 fours and two sixes while adding 108 runs with skipper Mandhana, who complemented her with a sublime 26-ball fifty. Harris was eventually bowled by Shikha Pandey, failing to read an incoming cross-seam delivery, but by then only 36 runs were required with more than 10 overs remaining. Earlier, promoted opener Deepti Sharma struck her first half-century of the season with a fluent 55 off 43 balls (6x4, 1x6). Deepti and Meg Lanning (41) stitched together a 72-run opening stand in 49 balls -- their best of the season -- to give UPW a flying start, but the innings unravelled in the middle overs as De Klerk and Harris applied the brakes. From 74 for no loss in eight overs, UPW slipped to 103 for 4 in 13.2 overs. De Klerk triggered the collapse by dismissing Lanning before trapping Amy Jones (1) lbw with a cross-seam delivery. Harris then removed Harleen Deol (14) and Chloe Tryon (6) in successive overs as RCB seized complete control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting Police Findings

Inquiry Clears College Staff of Ragging and Discrimination Claims, Awaiting ...

 India
2
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026