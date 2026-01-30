"I can still have even bigger impact": Grace Harris after all-round show to guide RCB in WPL final

Following her side's qualification for the finals of the 2026 Women's Premier League (WPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) opener Grace Harris, who struck a match-winning 37-ball 75 in the team's final league stage match against UP Warriorz said that she feels she can have an "even bigger impact" during the title clash. After a brief slump, opener Grace resumed her heroics at the top, smashing more than half of the modest 144 runs set by UPW by herself with her brutal hitting, scoring 13 fours and two sixes in her knock of 75 in 37 balls as RCB earned a direct spot in the final, taking place on February 5 at Vadodara.

Speaking as per a press note by RCB, Grace said, "It is nice that the all-rounder role I was picked for has really come through. I love bowling whenever I get the chance, and our bowling unit has been outstanding throughout the tournament. I feel like I can still have an even bigger impact, especially with such a big game coming up." Grace is the seventh-highest run-getter in the ongoing season with 228 runs in eight innings at an average of 28.50, with a strike rate of 180.95, including two fifties and a best score of 85. She started off the tournament strongly with fiery knocks of 25 and 85 at the top, but went through a slump, scoring just 17, 1, 1, 9 and 15 in her next five games. The Australian came in clutch in a must-win match for RCB just when they faced a brief slip with two successive losses, scoring a half-century to cherish.

Skipper Smriti Mandhana also led the team from the front with a brilliant 54* in 27 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, moving to the second spot in the race for the Orange Cap for most runs. Till now, she has made 290 runs in eight matches and innings at an average of 48.33, a strike rate of 141.46, including two fifties and a best score of 96. Smriti also said that losing two consecutive games after starting with five consecutive wins derailed their momentum, which is crucial in such tournaments. She also said that everyone is in great headspace before the finals.

"After winning our first five games, losing the last two was disappointing, especially because momentum matters so much in this tournament. But the way everyone prepared over the last couple of days was really pleasing. Today felt close to a perfect game; our fielding was sharp, the bowlers executed their plans, and batting-wise, Grace did what she does best. Overall, everyone is in a really good headspace heading into the finals," said Smriti. UPW did get off to a fine start after RCB opted to field first and were at 82/2 in 10 overs, with the Indian pair of Deepti Sharma and Harleen Deol at the crease. In the second half of the innings, the 2024 champions pulled back things really well, with two wickets from Grace Harris changing the tide in favour of RCB, and UPW kept losing wickets regularly towards the back end of their innings.

Assistant coach Anya Shrubsole highlighted the team's composure and execution during the back end of the first innings. "From where they were after eight overs, to pull it back and keep them to 140 was outstanding. The back half of the innings showed real control and discipline. That's where the game shifted in our favour," she said.

All-rounder Nadine de Klerk, who returned superb figures of 4 for 22, played a decisive role with the ball and currently leads the wicket-taking charts, wearing the Purple Cap with 15 scalps to her name so far, having taken the most wickets by a RCB bowler during a season. De Klerk said that individual awards mean little when the team does not win, and it was great to get a positive result after two back-to-back losses.

"Individual awards don't mean much if you do not win, so the most important thing was getting the result today. It has been a tough couple of games for us, but now we have earned the chance to refresh, regroup and put ourselves in a good position heading into the final," she added. Mandhana was also all praise for the South African all-rounder's versatility, calling her "hardworking and a complete all-rounder".

"Nadine has been a fantastic addition. She's extremely hardworking and such a complete all-rounder, she contributes with bat, ball and in the field. She did not always get enough opportunities earlier in her career, but this season she has come in and almost won us games on her own, which is great to see," she added. Head Coach Malolan Rangarajan concluded by shifting focus firmly to the title clash on February 5.

Rangarajan said, "I am extremely proud of this group, and what they have earned. When we come back together, the focus will be simple: play the best game we possibly can. Let us go, ladies." (ANI)

