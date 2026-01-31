Tennis-Harrison and Skupski win Australian Open doubles title in first major together

Sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison beat Australia's Jason Kubler ‌and Marc Polmans 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday ⁠as the British-American duo first Grand Slam event as a team. The victory in front of raucous Australian fans gave Harrison his ​first Grand Slam title. It was a fourth in doubles ‍and mixed doubles for Skupski but his first outside Wimbledon.

With the roof closed at Rod Laver Arena due to rain, the match began ⁠at ‌a rapid pace, ⁠with Harrison and Skupski taking an early 4-2 lead before Kubler and ‍Polmans rallied with strong support from the home crowd to level ​the set. They forced a tense tiebreak, which the British-American pair ⁠narrowly clinched with a powerful overhead smash from Skupski.

In the second set, ⁠Harrison and Skupski broke early and maintained their advantage despite a determined fightback from the Australian duo. Despite seeing two ⁠championship points saved by the determined Australian duo, the British-American duo ⁠ultimately secured ‌the title on their third match point when Harrison delivered a decisive ace down the middle.

