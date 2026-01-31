Tennis-Harrison and Skupski win Australian Open doubles title in first major together
Sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison beat Australia's Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday as the British-American duo first Grand Slam event as a team.
- Country:
- Australia
Sixth seeds Neal Skupski and Christian Harrison beat Australia's Jason Kubler and Marc Polmans 7-6(4) 6-4 to win the Australian Open men's doubles title on Saturday as the British-American duo first Grand Slam event as a team. The victory in front of raucous Australian fans gave Harrison his first Grand Slam title. It was a fourth in doubles and mixed doubles for Skupski but his first outside Wimbledon.
With the roof closed at Rod Laver Arena due to rain, the match began at a rapid pace, with Harrison and Skupski taking an early 4-2 lead before Kubler and Polmans rallied with strong support from the home crowd to level the set. They forced a tense tiebreak, which the British-American pair narrowly clinched with a powerful overhead smash from Skupski.
In the second set, Harrison and Skupski broke early and maintained their advantage despite a determined fightback from the Australian duo. Despite seeing two championship points saved by the determined Australian duo, the British-American duo ultimately secured the title on their third match point when Harrison delivered a decisive ace down the middle.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Creative economy plays vital role in UK-India relationship: British envoy Lindy Cameron
British industry hopeful Starmer-Xi talks will unlock new trade, investment
Huge opportunity for Indian, UK institutions to collaborate, build talent in creative industries: British Council Country Director Alison Barrett
British PM Starmer Seeks Stronger China Ties Amid Global Challenges
British Prime Minister Seeks 'Sophisticated Relationship' with China