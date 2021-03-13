Left Menu

'City of Ghosts' adaptation in works at ABC Signature, Searchlight Television

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-03-2021 10:24 IST | Created: 13-03-2021 10:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@CityOfGhosts)

ABC Signature and Searchlight Television are developing a series based on the popular book ''City of Ghosts''.

Filmmaker David Lowery, known for films such as "The Old Man & the Gun'', ''Pete's Dragon'', and ''A Ghost Story'', will direct the adaptation.

He will also write the script along with Sehaj Sethi, reported Variety.

Written by Victoria Schwab in 2018, ''City of Ghosts'' follows a young teenage girl, Cass, who finds herself embroiled in an epic battle between ghosts and humanity as she discovers powers to see a spectral world beyond ''the Veil'' and to fight the evil forces within.

Cass accompanies her parents to Edinburgh, where they will host a TV show about the bloodiest chapters of history, and where she will discover her gifts in one of the most haunted places on earth.

Schwab will executive produce along with Sailor Bear's Toby Halbrooks and James M Johnston, Britt Poulton, and G-Base's Danielle Robinson, Gerard Butler, and Alan Siegel.

