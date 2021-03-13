Haley Bennett to star alongside Cate Blanchett in 'Borderlands' movie

Actor Haley Bennett is set to star opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Hart in Lionsgate's big screen adaptation of video game ''Borderlands''.

Eli Roth is directing the film from a script by Emmy-winning ''Chernobyl'' creator Craig Mazin. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Bennett will play a key to the past of Blanchett’s character, Lilith.

The movie will feature Hart as Roland, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina, Florian Munteanu as Krieg and Jack Black as Claptrap.

Arad Productions' Avi Arad and Ari Arad are producing the project along with Erik Feig of Picturestart. Executive producers are Randy Pitchford and Strauss Zelnick.

