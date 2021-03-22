'Batwoman' casts Wallis Day as Kate Kane

''Batwoman'' has found a new Kate Kane in Wallis Day, known for shows like ''Jekyll and Hyde'' and ''Krypton''.

The British actor has been tapped for the role, initially played by Ruby Rose, in the second season of The CW superhero show which has Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman.

Advertisement

According to The Hollywood Reporter, in Sunday's episode of ''Batwoman'', the character of Kane was revealed to be alive yet unrecognizable due to injuries she sustained in a plane crash at the beginning of season two. She is shown bandaged and being held, hostage. The day will play this ''altered version'' of Kane moving forward.

To be clear, Leslie, who is the first Black actor to play the superhero, will continue to be Batwoman. Leslie plays Ryan Wilder/ Batwoman, who also hails from the LGBTQ community like Rose's Kane.

The rest of the season will explore where Kane has been, and what that means for her character. The show will also continue Wilder's journey as Batwoman.

''Batwoman'' premiered on The CW in 2019, but its first season was cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic. The second season premiered on January 17, 2021, and a third season has also been ordered.

Day recently wrapped the feature film ''Infinite'', directed by Antoine Fuqua which also stars Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)