Music maestro Gopal Chaturvedi launches 2021’s Holi anthem -‘Krishna Club Mix’

Speaking on the launch of the music of Krishna Club Mix, Mr. Gopal Chaturvedi, Singer Music Composer said, he has dedicated this song to the youth of the nation who will be celebrating Holi indoors due to the current Covid-19 situation.

PTI | India | Updated: 27-03-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 16:57 IST
- Swarfira presents 2021’s Song of the Season ‘Krishna Club Mix’ to commemorate the festival of Holi and spread Krishna consciousness across age groups National, March 27, 2021: Music maestro Gopal Chaturvedi has created bliss with his latest single on the eve of Holi with the launch of the music video titled ‘Krishna Club Mix’ on Swarfira’s official YouTube Channel. The multi-talented Chaturvedi has composed music for Krishna Club Mix along with lending his voice to it. The video to Krishna Club Mix can be accessed through this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p_WDR6aZ_ds Gopal Chaturvedi who has inherited the rich heritage of classical music from his ancestors having learned from his grandfather PanditHardev Ji Chaturvedi in Mathura is an avid devotee of Lord Krishna. He penned down the lyrics and composed breath-taking music suited for people of all age groups. Chaturvedi released the music video along with PalkanNagori, former international badminton player and Maharashtra champion and who has co-produced this single under the ‘Swarfira’ label with an aim to reach out to people across generations and boundaries. Krishna Club Mix is a single, blended with fusion-rock and integrated with classical notations and shlokas that encapsulates the power of oneness, spirituality, hope and incorporates the world culture through a vivacious musical journey which transcends beyond boundaries. Besides Gopal Chaturvedi, the video also features singer and artist Archana Paniaand they takes us through different time zones by being lured into the soulful melody of Lord Krishna’s rhythm that goes beyond devotion and integrates the meeting of music of varied kinds. The team of 'Swarfira' has blended various facets of hard rock, techno, and shades of metals while traversing into the world of Lord Krishna by connecting with the youth by taking to the rhythm of Krishna consciousness and amalgamating it with the club culture. Speaking on the launch of the music of Krishna Club Mix, Mr. Gopal Chaturvedi, Singer& Music Composer said, he has dedicated this song to the youth of the nation who will be celebrating Holi indoors due to the current Covid-19 situation. “This is a song for life and celebration of oneness. What we have created is beyond spirituality and a culmination of fusion with a dash of trance. It can be traditional or modern at the same time. Archana has been a super performer and has not only lent her talent by singing but also performing as a dancer which was choreographed by MuditaPadhya Joshi. We hope to create an anthem of Krishna Club Mix.” Palkan Nagori, Marketing Manager and Branding Strategist, said, “This is a spectacular creation of art and spirituality. Both Gopal and Archana have brought a new dimension to the devotion of Shree Krishna and will resonate with the youth. The music has a blend of everything and can be enjoyed in clubs, music applications, and all social media platforms. I am sure this will trend at festivals, parties, and social gatherings. This will be the true tribute to Shree Krishna for today’s generation.” Archana Pania, Radio Jockey, Singer & Artist said, “This soulful melody is very culturally inclined with every generation. Gopal ji trained me within three weeks and ushered me into the world of music. His music is immaculate and this composition has given me the opportunity to let me loose and express my creativity fully. This song blends the magic of science and spirituality and is apt for the occasion of Holi which has always been celebrated with a lot of fervour.Unfortunately this year, due to the surmounting Covid-19 cases, we can’t go out but can definitely keep the spirit of the festival alive by grooving to the rhythm of Krishna Club Mix at home with our loved ones.” PWR PWR

