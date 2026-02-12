Left Menu

US forces withdraw from once-strategic foothold in Syria, U.S. officials say

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-02-2026 18:58 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 18:58 IST
US forces withdraw from once-strategic foothold in Syria, U.S. officials say
  • Country:
  • United States

​The U.S. ​military has completed ‌a withdrawal ​from Syria's al-Tanf garrison, ‌turning over the strategically-located base to Syrian government forces, two U.S. officials ‌told Reuters on Thursday.

The al-Tanf ‌complex is positioned at the tri-border confluence of Syria, Jordan and ⁠Iraq.

It ​was ⁠established during Syria's civil war in ⁠2014 as a key hub for ​operations by the U.S.-led ⁠coalition against Islamic State militants. But it ⁠became ​a key foothold in a battle against Iranian ⁠influence due to its position along ⁠roadways linking ⁠Damascus to Tehran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DDA Green Expo 2026 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for Delhi

DDA Green Expo 2026 set to outline people centric, climate-first vision for ...

 India
2
Install cameras to prevent waste dumping in Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala: SHRC

Install cameras to prevent waste dumping in Amayizhanchan canal in Kerala: S...

 India
3
Uttarakhand govt launches probe into 'irregularities' in sale of trust land in Dehradun

Uttarakhand govt launches probe into 'irregularities' in sale of trust land ...

 India
4
Piyush Goyal meets Lenovo, Carrier leaders to deepen localisation opportunities

Piyush Goyal meets Lenovo, Carrier leaders to deepen localisation opportunit...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fairness, safety and control must guide next phase of AI development

Why undetected degradation is costing solar operators and how AI can help

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026