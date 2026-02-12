US forces withdraw from once-strategic foothold in Syria, U.S. officials say
The U.S. military has completed a withdrawal from Syria's al-Tanf garrison, turning over the strategically-located base to Syrian government forces, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Thursday.
The al-Tanf complex is positioned at the tri-border confluence of Syria, Jordan and Iraq.
It was established during Syria's civil war in 2014 as a key hub for operations by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State militants. But it became a key foothold in a battle against Iranian influence due to its position along roadways linking Damascus to Tehran.
