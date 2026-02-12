US forces withdraw from once-strategic foothold in Syria, U.S. officials say

​The U.S. ​military has completed ‌a withdrawal ​from Syria's al-Tanf garrison, ‌turning over the strategically-located base to Syrian government forces, two U.S. officials ‌told Reuters on Thursday.

The al-Tanf ‌complex is positioned at the tri-border confluence of Syria, Jordan and ⁠Iraq.

It ​was ⁠established during Syria's civil war in ⁠2014 as a key hub for ​operations by the U.S.-led ⁠coalition against Islamic State militants. But it ⁠became ​a key foothold in a battle against Iranian ⁠influence due to its position along ⁠roadways linking ⁠Damascus to Tehran.

