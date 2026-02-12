Bharat Forge Q3 net profit rises 28 pc to Rs 273 cr

Bharat Forge on Thursday posted a 28 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 273 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025. The company reported a net profit of Rs 213 crore for the October-December quarter of the previous fiscal. Revenue from operations increased to Rs 4,343 crore for the third quarter against Rs 3,475 crore in the year-ago period, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing. The company said its board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 2 per share. ''Looking ahead into Q4 FY26 and FY27, it is fair to say that the worst is behind us and things are starting to look up,'' Bharat Forge Chairman and MD Baba Kalyani said. With both domestic and export markets looking strong across sectors, and the commencement of ATAGS (Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System) execution in H2 FY27, the company expects high double-digit top-line growth and commensurate impact on profitability, he added.

