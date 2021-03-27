Left Menu

Kiara Advani stuns in 'post pack-up' monochromatic pictures

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani on Saturday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture of her post-packup-shot.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2021 21:37 IST | Created: 27-03-2021 21:37 IST
Kiara Advani stuns in 'post pack-up' monochromatic pictures
Kiara Advani (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani on Saturday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture of her post-packup-shot. On Instagram, the 'Guilty' star shared an enchanting picture of herself that shows her donning a loose white top while posing for the camera. With kohl-rimmed eyes and her luscious locks open, she looks mesmerizing.

The 'Kabhir Singh' star's captivating look seemed enough to make fans skip a hearbeat. "#PostPackupShot," she added a little caption to the monochromatic post.

With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within an hour of being posted, scores of Kiara's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire stuck and heart emoticons Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara recently graced the ramp with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan by walking for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021.

She will be next seen in the comic supernatural thriller drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. Besides this, Kiara also has a biographical war action film titled 'Shershaah' opposite her rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, which traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Release dates for Attack on Titan Chapter 139 & final volume confirmed

Giving "thoughtful consideration" to HC view to translate draft EIA in 22 languages: Centre

Google releases doodle to mark 50th anniversary of Bangladesh Independence Day

Holi Special Offer - Buy Smartphones and Electronics on Bajaj Finserv EMI Store and Get up to Rs. 3,000 Cashback

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India, Bangladesh for removing non-tariff barriers; greater ties in energy, connectivity

India and Bangladesh on Saturday emphasized the need for removing non-tariff barriers to enhance bilateral trade as the two neighbors agreed for greater cooperation in energy and connectivity as well as speedy conclusion of study on a Compr...

Stalin picks graft allegations to pin TN CM down in Assembly poll campaign

DMK chief M K Stalin on Saturday leveled corruption allegations against Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his Cabinet colleagues and vowed appropriate action to prosecute them if voted to power.In his campaign here for the April 6 Assembly p...

BJP did nothing for family of IB officer who lost his life in northeast Delhi riots: AAP

The BJP made tall promises to the family of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma who lost his life during the riots here last year, but it did nothing, the AAP claimed on Saturday, a day after the Delhi government announced that a job w...

India: More than 5.94 cr COVID-19 vaccine doses administered

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday informed that more than 5.94 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered toll 8 pm. The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.94 Crore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021