Kiara Advani stuns in 'post pack-up' monochromatic pictures

Bollywood diva Kiara Advani on Saturday treated fans and followers on social media with an alluring monochrome picture of her post-packup-shot. On Instagram, the 'Guilty' star shared an enchanting picture of herself that shows her donning a loose white top while posing for the camera. With kohl-rimmed eyes and her luscious locks open, she looks mesmerizing.

The 'Kabhir Singh' star's captivating look seemed enough to make fans skip a hearbeat. "#PostPackupShot," she added a little caption to the monochromatic post.

With the post hitting more than six lakh likes within an hour of being posted, scores of Kiara's fans chimed into the comments section and left fire stuck and heart emoticons Meanwhile, on the work front, Kiara recently graced the ramp with Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan by walking for Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week 2021.

She will be next seen in the comic supernatural thriller drama 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' with Kartik Aaryan. The film will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, and Amisha Patel.

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios. Besides this, Kiara also has a biographical war action film titled 'Shershaah' opposite her rumoured boyfriend and Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment, which traces the life of Param Vir Chakra awardee and army captain Vikram Batra. (ANI)

