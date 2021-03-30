Demon Slayer Season 2: Mugen Train’s return confirmed, know in detail!

After the first season of Demon Slayer concluded, fans are waiting for Demon Slayer Season 2. The first season titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba aired a total of 26 episodes until the season concluded on September 28, 2019.

Viewers would be excited to know that the anime makers have announced the renewal of Demon Slayer Season 2 via Twitter. The Japanese anime series will premiere anytime in 2021. As of February 2021, the manga had over 150 million copies in circulation, including digital versions, making it one of the best-selling manga series of all time.

Meanwhile, the anime series has received critical acclaim, with critics praising its animation and fight sequences. Demon Slayer has received numerous awards and is considered one of the best anime of the 2010s. As of December 2020, the Demon Slayer franchise is estimated to have generated total sales of at least ¥270 billion ($2.6 billion) in Japan.

Looking back, a sequel film, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train, premiered in October 2020 and it also became the highest-grossing anime film and Japanese film of all time.

Demon Slayer is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge. The story takes place in Taishō-era Japan. It follows the story of a young boy, named Tanjiro Kamado, who wants to become a Demon Slayer. One day he came home and saw his family has been slaughtered by a demon. One of his sisters, Nezuko was alive, but unfortunately, turned into a demon.

However, according to Telegraph Star, Demon Slayer Season 2 will continue from the end of the Mugen Train, the anime film. The creators have confirmed that Mugen Train will return in the upcoming season. Watch the Demon Slayer Season 2 official trailer with English subtitles.

The Season 2 trailer hints that the upcoming season will cover the famous Entertainment District Arc from the anime. The Entertainment District Arc is the eighth in Demon Slayer manga. In this arc, the main characters invade Yoshiwara red-light district Japan to hunt the demons. Tanjiro, Nezuko, Zenitsu, Inosuke would team up with a new demon hunter called Tengen Uzui.

Demon Slayer Season 2 is set to premiere in Japan in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get more information on Japanese anime and manga.

