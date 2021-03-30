Love Alarm Season 3: Is it finally happening?

Love Alarm was the Netflix's first ever K-drama. The Season 1 of the South Korean series was released on Netflix on August 22, 2019. At that time, it ranked among Netflix's top releases. Watching the massive response, the creators renewed for it for a second season.

Love Alarm Season 2 was released on March 12, 2021. The second season exceeded the audience expectations and received positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Consequently, fans for waiting for a Season 3. But will Season 3 ever happen? Let's find out.

Rumor has it that the Love Alarm producers have finally decided to renew the series for a Season 3. However, there is still no official announcement for the third season. According to Nilsen Report, creators of the series have acknowledged the demands of the fans and have given thumbs up for the third season.

Meanwhile, if the third Season happens, the original cast from the last two seasons would return. Fans would always like to see Kim So-hyun as Kim Jo-jo, a beautiful and hardworking high school student who is bright and cheerful despite her family's painful history. The other actors who might return to play in Love Alarm Season 3 include Jung Ga-ram as Lee Hye-young (the only child of a domestic helper working at Sun-oh's house), and Song Kang as Hwang Sun-oh (a handsome model and high school student who grew up as an only child in a rich, but an uncaring family with lots of problems.)

However, it is too early to predict about Love Alarm Season 3, as Season 2 landed a few days back. Fans have already started speculating what will happen next. Some of them are thinking it's not possible to have another season as the last season of Love Alarm has completed the story and there's nothing left to explore in Season 3.

Love Alarm Season 2 ends with a more matured relationship developed between the main characters. There is an updated app named Love Alarm 2.0. The app allows the users to see who could fall in love with them, how the feelings would grow, and how their relationship would progress.

At the end of Season 2, we saw Jo-jo choosing Lee Hye-young in the end, and Sun-oh ends up with his new girlfriend Lee Yuk-jo (Kim Si-eun). But there is an untold story between Park Gul-mi (played by Go Min-si) and Cheong Duk-gu (Lee Jae-eung). We can expect that story to be explored in Love Alarm Season 3.

The time gap between the last two seasons was two years. With that in mind, we can assume that the Season 3 is not going to come anytime soon. However, Season was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic. So, the wait for Season 3 should be shorter than two years. There are no renewal updates on Love Alarm Season 3. Stay tuned to get more updates on K-dramas.

