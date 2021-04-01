'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' adds Dallas Liu to cast

Actor Dallas Liu, known for Hulu comedy ''Pen15'' and Fox crime comedy-drama ''Bones'', has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings''.

According to Deadline, details about Liu's role in the movie are being kept under wraps.

The studio declined to comment.

The film marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as the martial arts superhero in the title role.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ''Shang Chi'' also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Ronnie Chieng.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing the film. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are attached as executive producers. ''Shang Chi'' was one of the tentpole films whose production was halted last March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting resumed five months later and was wrapped by October end.

The movie is slated to be released on September 3.

