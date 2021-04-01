Left Menu

'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' adds Dallas Liu to cast

Shang Chi was one of the tentpole films whose production was halted last March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2021 09:44 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 09:44 IST
'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' adds Dallas Liu to cast

Actor Dallas Liu, known for Hulu comedy ''Pen15'' and Fox crime comedy-drama ''Bones'', has joined the cast of Marvel Studios' ''Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings''.

According to Deadline, details about Liu's role in the movie are being kept under wraps.

The studio declined to comment.

The film marks Marvel's first project with an Asian lead, starring Chinese-Canadian actor Simu Liu as the martial arts superhero in the title role.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, ''Shang Chi'' also stars Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Michelle Yeoh and Ronnie Chieng.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing the film. Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Jonathan Schwartz are attached as executive producers. ''Shang Chi'' was one of the tentpole films whose production was halted last March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The shooting resumed five months later and was wrapped by October end.

The movie is slated to be released on September 3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lenovo appoints Amar Babu to lead APAC biz

Tech major Lenovoon Wednesday said it has appointed Amar Babu as President of its Asia Pacific region operations.Babu will lead Lenovos business in the APAC region, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, a...

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

Japans government said on Thursday it will impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and to ask people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares helped the SP 500 rise to a record high on Wednesday, as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street was set to wrap up its fourth straight quarterly gain.The 3 trillion...

Wall Street ticks higher, led by tech and smaller stocks

US stocks are rising in afternoon trading Wednesday, as investors wait to hear the details about Washingtons next mammoth push for the economy.The SP 500 was up 0.8per cent, ahead of a speech later in the day where President Joe Biden is ex...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021