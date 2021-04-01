Here's when Grammy Awards 2022 will take place

After delaying the proceedings for almost two months and coming up with different ideas to put on a live show during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Grammys are going back to normal with the 2022 awards ceremony. As per Variety, the music's biggest night is set to take place on January 31, 2022, from Los Angeles' Staples Center and air live on CBS and Paramount+, with the show set to be available later on-demand on the ViacomCBS streaming service.

The Recording Academy on Wednesday announced the date for the 2022 Grammy Awards. However, what is less usual for the 2022 awards ceremony is that the show is taking place on a Monday for the first time since 2016. The show was moved to Monday that year to avoid Valentine's Day, which fell on Sunday, the day before.

The 2021 awards, which were originally scheduled to take place in January, were moved to March 14 due to a surge in coronavirus cases in Southern California. Despite the challenges posed by holding a major awards show during a pandemic, the 2021 Grammy Awards were considered a success in every category except television ratings, which have sagged for every such event during the pandemic.

New executive producer Ben Winston brought a fresh approach to the three-plus-hour-long show and managed to fill the socially distanced, outdoor rooms with strings of talented celebrities that included Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Harry Styles, and many more. The award show also featured a wider array of winners than usual. While Beyonce took the most awards with four, two of those were from her featured spot on the song 'Savage' by the next-biggest winner, Megan Thee Stallion, who also took home the Best New Artist Award.

Also on music's biggest night, Taylor won the Grammy Award for album of the year for her album 'Folklore', making her the first woman to win the prize three times. She previously took home the award for her sophomore album, 'Fearless' in 2010, and scored again in 2016 for her fifth album titled '1989'. 'Folklore' is her eighth album.

H.E.R. won Song of the Year for her Black Lives Matter-influenced song 'I Can't Breathe' and Billie Eilish, 2020's big winner, took home Record of the Year for her song 'Everything I Wanted'. The ceremony honours musical artists, compositions, and albums across 84 categories.Comedian and talk show host Trevor Noah hosted this year's Grammys. It marked Noah's first time hosting the award ceremony.

Though usually held at the Staples Center, this year's festivities took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Since the pandemic, a number of award shows have been postponed and later revamped due to COVID-19 restrictions. (ANI)

