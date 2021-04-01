Left Menu

Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark dating rumours after recording song together

American singer-actor Demi Lovato and singer Noah Cyrus have been spending some quality time together since recording a new song, and have sparked dating rumours with their new track.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 01-04-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 11:00 IST
Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark dating rumours after recording song together
Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American singer-actor Demi Lovato and singer Noah Cyrus have been spending some quality time together since recording a new song, and have sparked dating rumours with their new track. According to Page Six, Lovato and Cyrus are leaving the industry insiders wondering if they are making more than just music.

"They're very close and have been hanging out," said one source, who even suggested the pair might have begun a fling. But a source close to the 'Stone Cold' songstress called the rumour "weird" and insisted "they're not dating."

"They have dinner sometimes, but they're not romantic," the source said. The source added, "They got together for this song that sorta (sort of) came together a bit last minute, and they hang out."

Page Six reported that the 'Sonny With a Chance' actor, who identifies as pansexual, recorded 'Easy' with Cyrus for her new album 'Dancing With the Devil... The Art of Starting Over.' Hitmaker Matthew Koma penned the track and the outlet has been told Lovato decided to make it a collaboration after hearing it.

"It's a folksy song about leaving something behind... It's such a personal album for her that lays out her journey," Lovato's friend said. Cyrus is Miley Cyrus' sister and Billy Ray Cyrus' daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Big tech lifts equities as Biden rebuilding plan in focus

The dollar hit a one-year high versus the yen and technology stocks led Wall Street and a key gauge of global equities higher on Wednesday, ahead of an announcement by President Joe Biden of a multitrillion-dollar plan to rebuild Americas i...

Lenovo appoints Amar Babu to lead APAC biz

Tech major Lenovoon Wednesday said it has appointed Amar Babu as President of its Asia Pacific region operations.Babu will lead Lenovos business in the APAC region, including Japan, Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, a...

Japan announces emergency response in Osaka area to curb COVID-19 cases

Japans government said on Thursday it will impose emergency measures, such as shorter business hours and to ask people to work from home and refrain from activities like karaoke, in the western region of Osaka to halt a rebound in COVID-19 ...

US STOCKS-S&P 500 hits record high ahead of Biden's spending plan outline

Technology shares helped the SP 500 rise to a record high on Wednesday, as investors awaited details on President Joe Bidens massive infrastructure plan, while Wall Street was set to wrap up its fourth straight quarterly gain.The 3 trillion...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021