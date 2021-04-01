Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 12:26 IST
Dada Saheb Phalke award: Wishes pour in for Rajinikanth

Congratulatory messages poured in from various quarters to superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday, after the Centre announced conferring the prestigious Dada Saheb Phalke Award on the veteran.

His long-time friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said the award, highest to be bestowed on a performing artist, is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajinikanth while DMK President MK Stalin said that though 'delayed' the recognition was welcome.

''It is a great pleasure that the highest award, the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, has been announced to Rajinikanth, the supreme star and my dearest friend. The award is 100 per cent appropriate for Rajini, who has proven that he can win over fans by appearing on screen,'' Haasan tweeted.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar had announced on Thursday that the veteran actor will be bestowed with the Dada Saheb Phalke award for the year 2019, making him the third cinema personality after the late thespian Sivaji Ganesan and late director K Balachander, also Rajinikanth's mentor, to have been chosen for the award from Tamil Nadu.

Stalin described Rajinikanth as a ''dear friend'' and an ''unparalleled performer'' and expressed joy over him being selected for the award.

''Delayed but welcome,'' he said in a tweet.

He wished that Rajinikanth, ''a symbol of acting and friendship,'' continues with his journey in filmdom PMK leader and former union minister Dr Anbumani Ramadoss congratulating the superstar.

''Actor Rajinikanth has been honored with the Dada Saheb Phalke Award, the highest award of the film industry in India. Award winning close friend @rajinikanth Congratulations,'' he tweeted.

AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, national award winning lyricist Vairamuthu, popular comedian Vivekh and a number of film personalities greeted the actor on being selected for the award.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

