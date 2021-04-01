Left Menu

Anushka Sharma shares BTS photo from first shoot after long hiatus from work

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with India skipper Virat Kohli, finally returned to work after a long hiatus and shared a sneak peek of the shoot with her fans.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2021 17:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 17:54 IST
Anushka Sharma shares BTS photo from first shoot after long hiatus from work
Anushka Sharma (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with India skipper Virat Kohli, finally returned to work after a long hiatus and shared a sneak peek of the shoot with her fans. The 'Sui Dhaaga' actor, who gave birth to her daughter Vamika in January this year, took to her Instagram handle on Thursday and shared a monochromatic photo of her from the shooting of her new commercial.

In the picture, Anushka could be seen sitting inside her vanity van and diligently reading a script while her team of make-up artists got her ready for the shoot. The post from the star received more than two lakh likes with an hour of it being posted. The 32-year-old actor had been away from the limelight for the past two years. She was last seen in the movie 'Zero', alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Anushka had recently produced two acclaimed projects - Amazon Prime Video web series 'Pataal Lok' and Netflix movie 'Bulbul'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Netflix’s Money Heist Season 5 might release in August, what else we know

Google launches Stack, a new PDF scanner and document organizer

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes';16. Universal Studios Hollywood to reopen April 16 and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID strain detected in Israel; T cells induced by COVID-19 infection and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WHO slams Europe's 'unacceptably slow' COVID vaccine rollout

The rollout of vaccines in Europe is unacceptably slow, the World Health Organization said on Wednesday, delivering a damning evaluation on the regions Covid response, amid a worrying surge in infections. According to a statement from the b...

Madras HC rejects Raja's plea for urgent hearing of petition against EC order

The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed DMK MP A Rajas plea for urgent hearing of a writ petition challenging the order of the Election Commission, which barred him from canvassing for 48 hours, besides removed him from the list of star...

South African health regulator registers J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson Johnson said on Thursday that South Africas health regulator had registered its COVID-19 vaccine, paving the way for deliveries to start in the second quarter.The registration of JJs vaccine is a boost for the country worst affecte...

NC condemns attack on BJP leader's house, expresses sympathy with slain cop's family

The National Conference NC Thursday condemned the attack on a BJP leaders house in the outskirts of the city and expressed sympathies with the family of a policeman killed in the incident.NC vice president Omar Abdullah expressed unison wit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021