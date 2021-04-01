Left Menu

5 years of 'Ki and Ka': Kareena, Arjun demand sequel to R Balki's film

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-04-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 20:58 IST
5 years of 'Ki and Ka': Kareena, Arjun demand sequel to R Balki's film

Celebrating the fifth anniversary of their film ''Ki and Ka'', Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor on Thursday called for a sequel to the R Balki-directed movie.

Directed by Balki, best known for critically-acclaimed films like ''Paa'' and ''Padman'', the romantic-comedy saw Kapoor playing a progressive house husband named Kabir who lovingly supports his wife Khan, called Kia, a super-ambitious career woman.

Khan took to Instagram to share a candid photo from the set in which she is seen alongside Kapoor and her makeup artist.

Describing the film as ''bold'', Khan said she wants to team up with Kapoor and Balki for the movie's follow-up project.

The 40-year-old actor also revealed her son Taimur Ali Khan was conceived soon after the film.

''A film I thoroughly enjoyed, a film quite bold, a film after which Tim (Taimur) was conceived, a film that must be made into a sequel… only cause I want to work with @arjunkapoor and Balki once again… Arjun don’t worry, I will continue to say chappal laooooo #5YearsOfKiAndKa,'' she captioned the post.

Replying to her post, Kapoor wrote, “The Chappal is key!!!.” The 35-year-old actor also shared a photo of himself holding a mangalsutra on his Instagram account, saying that he did the movie for his late mother Mona Kapoor, who died in 2012.

''Missing the set and missing the on screen Ki… this film was personal as I chose it for my mom and it’s now even more personal after working with Bebo and Balki sir… I think we need a sequel what say @kareenakapoorkhan?'' Kapoor captioned the post.

Also starring Swaroop Sampat, Rajit Kapur with guest appearances of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the film did decent business at the box office upon its release in 2016.

Khan will be seen next alongside Aamir Khan in ''Laal Singh Chaddha'', while Kapoor will feature in Netflix movie ''Sardar Ka Grandson'', Mohit Suri-directed ''Ek Villain Returns'' and horror comedy ''Bhoot Police''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

