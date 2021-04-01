Directors Srijit Mukherji, Kaushik Ganguly win big in Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla

Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 01-04-2021 21:49 IST | Created: 01-04-2021 21:49 IST
National award winning director Srijit Mukherji's Bengali crime thriller 'Vinci Da' got the Best Film honour at the 4th Joy Filmfare Awards Bangla while Kaushik Ganguly won the Best Director crown for 'Jyesthoputro' which traces the conflicts of a filmstar during a visit to his village home.

Prosenjit Chatterjee was adjudged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) for Mukherjis Gumnaami which puts forth three theories over Netaji Subash Chandra Bose's ''disappearance'', the organisers said in a statement.

Subhashree Ganguly and Swastika Mukherjee shared the honour in Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) category for their portrayals in 'Parineeta', a romance-mystery drama, and 'Shah Jahan Regency' which tells the tale of those associated with a posh hotel, respectively.

The prestigious Filmfare Awards Bangla was being given to Bengali films for the past few years.

The Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Male) honour went to Ritwick Chakraborty ('Jyesthoputro') while veteran Lily Chakraborty got the Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) award for 'Sanjhbati'.

Atanu Ghosh got two critics awards -- Best Film and Best Director -- for his film 'Robibar'.

The Best Actor (Critics) honour went to Riddhi Sen for 'Nagarkirtan' while Jaya Ahsan of Bangladesh bagged the Best Actress (Critics) crown for her portrayals in 'Robibar' and 'Bijoya'.

Both 'Nagarkirtan' and 'Bijoya' were directed by Kaushik Ganguly.

Indradeep Dasgupta got the Best Debut Director honour for 'Kedara' while Ranojoy Bhattacharya and Anindya Chatterjee were jointly honoured for the Best Music album in 'Sweater'.

Ranojoy also bagged the award for the Best Lyrics for 'Preme Pora Baron' in 'Sweater'. Lagnajita Chakraborty was named the Best Playback Singer (Female) for the same song.

Actor Anirban Bhattacharya got the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for 'Kichhu Chaini Aami' in 'Shah Jahan Regency'.

The award for the Best Background Score went to Prabuddha Banerjee for 'Nagarkirtan'.

Kaushik Ganguly also got the Best Screenplay honour for 'Nagarkirtan', while Srijit Mukherji and Rudranil Ghosh got the Best Story award for 'Vinci Da'.

Ganguly also bagged the Best Dialogue Writer award for 'Jyeshthoputro'.

The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Soumitra Chatterjee (posthumously) and veteran director Tarun Majumder.

Apart from Kaushik Ganguly, Srijit Mukherjee and Riddhi Sen, director Arindam Sil, singer Ash King, percussionist Bickram Ghosh, Tota Roy Chowdhury walked on the red carpet at the awards night on Wednesday.

A galaxy of Bengali actors and singers attended the event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

