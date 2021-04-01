Mamata provided 'false information' on condition of Devi Chaudharini temple: Prahlad Patel

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel Thursday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of providing false information about the condition of Devi Chaudharini temple in the state's Jalpaiguri.

''CM Mamata Banerjee provided wrong information that the temple which had burnt down four years ago had been restored. She provided false information. It had not only hurt religious sentiments of the masses but has also dishonoured Bankim Chandra Chatterjee who composed Vande Mataram in this holy land," Patel said.

''As of now, there is no clarity on the temple's ownership, operation and activities,'' he said in a statement.

He also tweeted that it was unfortunate that upon his visit to the temple on Thursday, he could only see dilapidated and burnt idols of Bhavani Pathak and Devi Chaudharani. The famed temple of Devi Chaudhurani, the famous 'bandit queen' immortalised by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, lies in a small non-descript outskirt of Jalpaiguri. It is believed that this is where Devi and her mentor, Bhavani Pathak, who led a gang of dacoits, offered prayers to Goddess Kali. Patel announced that he will arrange a massive event to revere Bankim Chandra Chatterjee by arranging singers from across the country to sing Vande Matram.

