Left Menu

Boris Johnson looks to ‘brighter days ahead’ in Easter message

It's really, very moving to see it. Opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer also paid tribute to the Christian spirit in his Easter message, saying the community has always been there for the marginalized and for those that need support and help, but over the last year that has shone through so strong and so visible for everybody to see. Whether it's vaccine centers in our church or just the pure volunteering and looking out for people within our communities.

PTI | London | Updated: 04-04-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 17:15 IST
Boris Johnson looks to ‘brighter days ahead’ in Easter message
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson used his Easter message on Sunday to count on ''brighter days ahead'' after a ''very tough'' year as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

While acknowledging that lockdown restrictions will mean scaled-down Easter celebrations, he attempted to strike a note of optimism to point to the lifting of these restrictions in the coming weeks.

''This has been a very tough 12 months. But, as ever, the arrival of Easter brings with it new hope,'' said Johnson.

''And, this year more than ever, it brings the promise of brighter days ahead for us all,'' he said. The PM also paid tribute to Christians everywhere who had shown the teachings of Christ and the message of his death and resurrection ''permeate through every aspect of daily life''.

He added: ''That's why I've lost count of the number of church leaders and congregations that have stepped up to support us all in these very challenging times.

"Millions of Good Samaritans, each of them showing what loving thy neighbour as thyself really looks like in 21st century Britain. And having done all that during the darkest days of the pandemic, churches across the UK are now helping us light the path out of it by opening their doors as vaccination centers. It's really, very moving to see it.'' Opposition Labour Leader Keir Starmer also paid tribute to the Christian spirit in his Easter message, saying the community "has always been there for the marginalized and for those that need support and help, but over the last year that has shone through so strong and so visible for everybody to see''.

"Whether it's vaccine centers in our church or just the pure volunteering and looking out for people within our communities. Thank you for everything you've done during this pandemic. Thank you for all that support and community spirit,'' he said.

Meanwhile, Prince Charles recorded a verse by poet and Catholic priest Gerard Manley Hopkins as part of his traditional Easter message.

''The Prince of Wales has recorded the Gerard Manley Hopkins Poem, God's Grandeur, to show support for Christians around the world at Easter," said a statement from his Clarence House office.

''Easter is the most important festival of the Christian Church, celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion, and Hopkins's poem captures the hope and joy associated with that season,'' it said.

To mark Easter, official images were released of Charles out on a walk with his mother Queen Elizabeth II in the gardens of Frogmore House in Windsor – reuniting outdoors last month after weeks of lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

French COVID-19 intensive care patients edge up

Health News Roundup: Ukraine approves Chinese vaccine; Turkey records 44,756 new COVID-19 cases and more

World News Roundup: Ethiopia says Eritrean troops have started withdrawing from Tigray; Holy Land archbishop urges in Easter Sunday and more

Singapore joining Interpol-led crime task force to look into COVID-19-related scams

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Videos

Latest News

Prayer vigil planned for stricken rapper DMX

A prayer vigil was planned for Monday outside the suburban New York hospital where rapper DMX remained on life support Sunday following a heart attack.The family of the rapper said in an email Sunday that the vigil will be held outside Whit...

India, UAE and Israel's trilateral trade could reach USD 110 billion by 2030: Top diplomats

Tapping into the mutual strengths of India, Israel and the UAE could propel the trilateral trade between the countries to a high of USD 110 billion by 2030, top diplomats and members of the business community have said.The comments were mad...

Protest parties surge in Bulgaria election, threatening Prime Minister Borissov

Bulgarias Prime Minister Boyko Borissov will have difficulty holding onto power, after a surge of votes in an election on Sunday for anti-establishment and anti-corruption parties that want him out.Parallel count of the vote by pollsters fo...

Brazil registers 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths

Brazil on Sunday registered 1,240 new COVID-19 deaths, the health ministry said, as the country deals with the worst of the pandemic yet, which has led the country to have the highest daily death tolls in the world.Deaths now total 331,433....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021