FACTBOX-Key nominations for the 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Reuters | Updated: 04-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 18:31 IST
The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards will be handed out on Sunday for the best performances in film and television in 2020. Following is a list of nominees in key categories.

BEST MOVIE CAST ENSEMBLE “Da 5 Bloods” (Netflix)

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” (Netflix) “Minari” (A24)

“One Night in Miami” (Amazon Studios) “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Netflix)

BEST TELEVISION DRAMA SERIES CAST ENSEMBLE “Better Call Saul”

“Bridgerton” “The Crown”

“Lovecraft Country” “Ozark”

BEST TELEVISION COMEDY SERIES ENSEMBLE “Dead to Me”

“The Flight Attendant” “The Great”

“Schitt’s Creek” “Ted Lasso”

BEST ACTOR, MOVIE Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal"

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank” Steven Yeun, “Minari”

BEST ACTRESS, MOVIE Amy Adams, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland” Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, MOVIE Maria Bakalova, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm"

Glenn Close, "Hillbilly Elegy" Olivia Colman, "The Father"

Youn Yuh-Jung, "Minari" Helena Zengel, "News of the World"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, MOVIE Chadwick Boseman, "Da 5 Bloods"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Trial of the Chicago 7" Daniel Kaluuya, "Judas and the Black Messiah"

Jared Leto, "The Little Things" Leslie Odom Jr., "One Night in Miami"

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Gillian Anderson, "The Crown"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown" Emma Corrin, "The Crown"

Julia Garner, "Ozark" Laura Linney, "Ozark"

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Jason Bateman, "Ozark"

Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us" Josh O'Connor, "The Crown"

Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Rege-Jean Page, "Bridgerton"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Linda Cardellini, "Dead to Me" Kaley Cuoco, "The Flight Attendant"

Annie Murphy, "Schitt's Creek" Catherine O'Hara, "Schitt's Creek"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY Nicholas Hoult, "The Great"

Dan Levy, "Schitt's Creek" Eugene Levy, "Schitt's Creek"

Jason Sudeikis, "Ted Lasso" Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"

BEST ACTRESS, TV LIMITED SERIES Cate Blanchett, "Mrs. America"

Michaela Coel, "I May Destroy You" Nicole Kidman, "The Undoing"

Anya Taylor-Joy, "The Queen's Gambit" Kerry Washington, "Little Fires Everywhere"

BEST ACTOR, TV LIMITED SERIES Bill Camp, "The Queen's Gambit"

Daveed Diggs, "Hamilton" Hugh Grant, "The Undoing"

Ethan Hawke, "The Good Lord Bird" Mark Ruffalo, "I Know This Much Is True"

