Reese Witherspoon says son Deacon 'Inspires me everyday'

Posing for a sweet sunset selfie, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon recently revealed that her son Deacon is the reason that she feels inspired every day.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 19:59 IST
Reese Witherspoon (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Posing for a sweet sunset selfie, Hollywood star Reese Witherspoon recently revealed that her son Deacon is the reason that she feels inspired every day. According to People magazine, the 45-year-old Oscar winner took to her Instagram handle and posted a sweet sunset selfie with her 17-year-old son Deacon.

She captioned it as, "Not enough words to say how much I love this guy. The way he looks at the world inspires me everyday @deaconphillippe." Witherspoon shares Deacon and daughter Ava, aged 21, with her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, whom she married in 1999 after they starred together that year in the movie 'Cruel Intentions'. They announced their separation in the year 2006, before finalizing their divorce in 2008.

She also shares son Tennessee James, aged 9, with Jim Toth, whom she married in 2011. She and the talent agent celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary last weekend. As per People magazine, the mother of three got candid about becoming a mom when her career first took off, as she appeared on 'The Drew Barrymore Show' in September.

She said, "To be completely candid, I was terrified too. I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn't know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it." (ANI)

