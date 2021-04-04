Left Menu

Aaron Rodgers remembers Alex Trebek, says 'Jeopardy!' guest hosting will be 'honor of a lifetime'

National Football League player Aaron Rodgers, who competed and won a 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' tournament in 2015, is excited about his new 'Jeopardy!' gig as a celebrity host.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 04-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 04-04-2021 22:19 IST
Aaron Rodgers (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

National Football League player Aaron Rodgers, who competed and won a 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' tournament in 2015, is excited about his new 'Jeopardy!' gig as a celebrity host. Fox News reported that the 37-year-old will be seen serving as the quiz show's guest host that will air on Monday, April 5.

"Other than the Super Bowl, this is the honour of a lifetime. Following the footsteps of a legend is something that I know a little bit about," Rodgers is seen saying in a Twitter promo for the show. Trebek, the legendary host of the show died in November 2020 at the age of 80 after a 20-month battle with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He had been a host of the American game show for a record-setting 37 years.

On the other hand, this is not the first time that Aaron will be seen appearing on the show. While Trebek was alive, he made an appearance in season 31's 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' tournament where he competed and beat out investor Kevin O'Leary and former astronaut Mark Kelly to whoop USD 50,000 for the Macc Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to funding childhood cancer and blood disorder research, according to Fox News. Now six years after his charitable win, Aaron will be returning to the show as a guest host.

According to a new promo posted by the game show's official social media accounts, for Aaron's episode, the contestants will be earning money that benefits small business. In another teaser shared on Twitter on Saturday, the NFL player said, "The key to being football smart is to focus. And the key to really being good at hosting is that same focus."

Fox News reported that since late February, after Trebek's demise, the game show has been rotating celebrity guest hosts on a biweekly basis. Before the NFL quarterback, guest hosts have included TV personality Dr Mehmet Oz, journalist Katie Couric and 'Jeopardy!' executive producer Mike Richards.

Other notable guest hosts that will be seen making appearances on the show include CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, NBC News anchor Savannah Guthrie, actor Mayim Bialik, '60 Minutes' correspondent Bill Whitaker, and medical correspondent Dr Sanjay Gupta, as per reports from Fox News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

